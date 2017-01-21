Tesco Groceries 9.9

The Tesco Groceries app makes your shopping easier, quicker and more convenient than ever. Order your food and drink shopping online from your mobile while you are on the go and arrange a direct delivery to your doorstep the next day…

You can search and shop from our full range of over 50,000 products and essentials, see all the great value deals on offer and then find a convenient direct delivery slot or arrange to Click + Collect from a location near you. You can even update your order after you’ve checked out to add those last minute essentials you may have forgotten.

To make your shopping easier and faster, your previous orders can be organised into handy Favourites, a quick and simple way to shop rather than search for the products you want each time. You can also filter your Favourites to view online just those on special offer and get great value for your money.

When you have registered your account and used a Clubcard, your Favourites list stores all the items you have previously purchased online and in-store. You can see your Clubcard vouchers and order your Clubcard Rewards, all with the swipe of a finger.

The Tesco Groceries app is designed to make your shopping experience as easy as possible with these useful features:

• See at a glance all our great value food and drink special deals and save money!

• Shop quickly from your Favourites, no need to search for essential food and drink items you buy regularly

• Amend your existing orders, if you change your mind, it’s fast and easy to make changes online

• If you want to shop in-store, find a convenient Tesco near you to see opening times and facilities

• Make great cheap meals with recipe suggestions, then add the ingredients straight to your basket

• Choose a delivery time that suits you or arrange Click + Collect at a location near you

• Save on your weekly shopping using your Clubcard e-coupons and vouchers

• Enjoy quick access to Tesco Direct and Clubcard

Tesco Groceries helps you find the essentials you need quickly and simply and gives you great food and drink offers to help you save money on your grocery shopping. Simple to use with plenty of money saving deals and so easy to arrange a convenient collection time, Tesco Groceries is all you need to do your shopping cheaply. The app is quick and convenient. It’s in the palm of your hand, whenever and wherever you are. No matter what you’re looking for, with over 50,000 products to choose from, you will find what you want and find great value deals too…

What’s New in Version 9.9

Happy New Year from Tesco!

We’re constantly working to make the Tesco app the best it can be. We can now send push notifications to iPhone customers, sending you relevant content to make your Tesco shop even better. We’ve been busy with the fly swatter over Christmas and squashed some nasty bugs. We’ve also made some performance improvements to the app.