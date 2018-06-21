Ten digital health start-ups embark on Health Validator programme

Trinity-based accelerator welcomes companies from across Europe

Ten digital health start-ups from Ireland and across Europe are to participate in a six-week accelerator programme based at Trinity College Dublin.

The first of its kind in Ireland, the EIT (European Institute for Innovation and Technology) Health Validator is hosted by the university’s Innovation & Entrepreneurship Hub.

Start-ups from Ireland, Germany, Netherlands, Spain, Finland and Poland & Latvia will participate in six weeks of validation and mentoring activities before embarking on a two-week tour of health tech hubs TU Delft, Netherlands; Grenoble EM, France; Imperial College London and Newcastle University.

The teams are made up of health and science researchers, medical professionals, software engineers, digital innovators, pharma specialists, medical device experts and business developers.

CEO of the Innovation & Entrepreneurship Hub at Trinity Fionnuala Healy said: “The EIT Health Validator programme is seeking to identify new technologies that promote healthy living, support active ageing and improve health care systems. Here at Trinity we are very proud of our standing as the number one university in Europe for producing entrepreneurial graduates and we’re looking forward to working with these high calibre teams over the coming weeks to help them validate their business idea and identify markets.”

Among the teams participating in the 2018 programme are BrainyApp, which has developed the Fatigue Friend app to prevent episodes of chronic fatigue through a series of early warning alerts; Praxagoras, which is developing a monitoring system to help GPs prevent stroke by the early detection of atrial fibrillation; and Pinpoint Innovations, which has developed a wearable tracking device which monitors the amount of time patients spend in each stage of their care in the hospital setting.

Prof Martin Curley, CIO, Health Service Executive and CEO eHealth Ireland, said: “There is a need globally to focus on technologies and innovations that can keep healthy people well, enhance quality of care and quality of life at the most efficient cost. It is exciting to see and learn about the new technologies that have been developed by these European start-ups to improve healthcare systems across the world.”

TechCentral Reporters