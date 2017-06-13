TempBuddy wins best social category at StartUp Europe Awards

Recruitment software allows employers to track staff availability in real time Print Print Trade

TempBuddy was named the best European Social StartUp at the StartUp Europe Awards for 2016 at a ceremony in Brussels last week.

The StartUp Europe Awards (SEUA) are promoted by the European Commission, supported by the President of the Committee of the Regions, several members of the European Parliament and implemented by Finnova Foundation in collaboration with Startup Europe. The goal is to recognise the effort of European startups in 10 categories including social, with each member country providing one startup winner per category to represent them at the European final. In total 84 startups from 14 countries contested across 10 categories.

Roderick Smyth, CEO and founder, TempBuddy, said: “Our vision is to make life easier for the flexible workforce, helping more people find temporary work when and where they want. By enabling staffing organisations and hiring managers to ‘Uberise’ their candidate database through real-time availability, we help to them compete in the on-demand economy without sacrificing workers’ employment rights.”

Michel Servoz, EU Director of Employment, Social Affairs & Inclusion, said: “Stimulating innovation, entrepreneurship and the knowledge-based society is at the core of the Europe 2020 Strategy. TempBuddy was chosen as the best European Social StartUp for their innovative technology that empowers the worker. Their purpose and technology is completely aligned with why Social StartUp Europe Awards were conceived – to recognise the work of startups trying to make this world a better place to live.”

Mairead McGuinness, Vice President of the European Parliament, said: “It is fantastic to see an Irish StartUp being recognised on the European stage for their hard work and technological innovation. Ireland has a lot to offer the European marketplace and, with the backing of the StartUp Europe Accelerator of Finnova Foundation, Roderick and the TempBuddy team will have access to a highly experienced network helping them expand even further internationally. This is great news for TempBuddy and for Ireland’s participation in the European and international marketplace.”

TempBuddy’s software is used in 1,500 cities across three continents, integrating real-time availability, scheduling, deployment, time capture, pay and bill and compliance linked to a worker mobile app and employer portal.

TechCentral Reporters