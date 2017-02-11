Telegraph Live News for iOS 8.3.1

The Telegraph iPhone app provides instant access to the day’s need-to-know news, with accompanying hi-res photo galleries and video to give you the story from every angle. Read the headlines at a glance or skip straight to your favourite sections with the new, easy-to-use UI.

• Find and follow the topics that interest you most to build a custom feed of stories

• Share easily via Twitter, Facebook and email.

• Hi-res photo galleries and video from The Telegraph’s renowned journalists

• Live match centre, for up-to-the-minute football scores and results

• Live financial data from the world markets

The app is free to download and features a 30-day trial. There are three routes to enjoy full access to the Telegraph for iPhone.

1) Monthly subscriptions can be purchased and these subscriptions will auto-renew until you choose to cancel.

NB:

• Subscription price is £2.29 per month

• Payment will be charged to your iTunes Account at confirmation of purchase

• Your subscription automatically renews unless auto-renew is turned off at least 24-hours before the end of the current period

• Your account will be charged for renewal within 24-hours prior to the end of the current period

• You can manage your subscription and switch off the auto-renewal by accessing your iTunes account settings after purchase

• You cannot cancel the current subscription during the active subscription period.

• Any unused portion of a free trial period, if offered, will be forfeited if you purchase a subscription to that publication.

What’s New in Version 8.3.1

We have made some bug fixing improvements in this latest release. We are constantly updating our app to bring you the best experience. We hope you enjoy it.