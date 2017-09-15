TechTrade Live returns to Leopardstown on 19 October

TechTrade live, Ireland’s only channel partner event, will be returning to the Leopardstown Pavilion in Dublin on Thursday 19 October. This year’s theme is Delivering on the cloud.

Once again, TechTrade Live will feature some of the industry’s leading vendors and distributors, hosting exhibits, meetings and live demonstrations.

With SaaS and cloud-based business application services revenue expected to grow from $13.5 billion in 2011 to $32.8 billion by the end of 2017, the channel must develop the capability to adapt to this new paradigm, offering hardware with as-a-service offerings.

This year also marks the introduction of the Channel Forum, a peer-to-peer learning conference featuring CIO interviews, panel discussions and interviews. Topics covered include selling in new ecosystems and how MSPs can change their business models to keep up with market demands.

Channel forum attendance is free but registeration is required at http://www.techtradelive.ie/channel-forum-2017/

“A visit to TechTrade Live is a vital check-in for the products, solutions and services that generate margin,” said TechTrade editor Billy Huggard. “The addition of the Channel Forum will provide unique industry insights and a valuable networking opportunity. Our exit surveys repeatedly bear out the popularity of this event and its necessary place in the IT calendar. We look forward to seeing some familiar faces on 19 October.”

To register for TechTrade Live visit http://www.techtradelive.ie/pre-register/.

