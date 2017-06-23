Technology’s virtue crisis explained by Prof Shannon Vallor

Prof Shannon Vallor, Santa Clara University
Prof Shannon Vallor, Santa Clara University

Towards an ethical future and why it's ok to be bored

Print

PrintPrint
Radio

Read More:

23 June 2017 | 0

TechRadio Niall Kitson and Dusty RhodesOn this week’s special interview Niall meets Prof Shannon Vallor, lecturer in philosophy at Santa Clara University and author of Technology and the Virtues: A Philosophical guide to a future worth wanting.

To never miss an episode of TechRadio subscribe, comment and rate us on iTunes, Soundcloud, Stitcher, Spreacker or paste the RSS feed into your podcatching software of choice.

Show notes:
Follow Shannon Vallor on Twitter or visit her website
Shannon Vallor was an invited guest of the Adapt centre at Trinity College Dublin

Read More:


Related Articles



Comments are closed.

Back to Top ↑