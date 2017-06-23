Technology’s virtue crisis explained by Prof Shannon Vallor

Towards an ethical future and why it's ok to be bored Print Print Radio

On this week’s special interview Niall meets Prof Shannon Vallor, lecturer in philosophy at Santa Clara University and author of Technology and the Virtues: A Philosophical guide to a future worth wanting.

To never miss an episode of TechRadio subscribe, comment and rate us on iTunes, Soundcloud, Stitcher, Spreacker or paste the RSS feed into your podcatching software of choice.