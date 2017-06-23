Technology’s virtue crisis explained by Prof Shannon Vallor
23 June 2017 | 0
On this week’s special interview Niall meets Prof Shannon Vallor, lecturer in philosophy at Santa Clara University and author of Technology and the Virtues: A Philosophical guide to a future worth wanting.
Show notes:
Shannon Vallor was an invited guest of the Adapt centre at Trinity College Dublin
