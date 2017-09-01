Technology Ireland opens entries for 2017 Software Industry Awards

Mansion House to host industry luminaries on 24 November

The 25th Software Industry Awards will take place in The Round Room at the Mansion House in Dublin on 24 November 2017.

The judges for this year’s Awards will be composed of 24 judges working across eight independent panels composed of CEOs, CFOs, and entrepreneurs from start-ups to internationally trading organisations and state agencies.

The categories are:

Digital technology company of the year

Emerging technology company of the year

Tehnology innovation of the year

Outstanding achievement in international growth

Digital technology services project of the year

Excellence in talent development award

Multinational corporation initiative of the year

Outstanding academic achievement of the year

Paul Sweetman, director of organiser Technology Ireland, said: “These awards are a testament not only to the successful entrepreneurship within the technology sector in Ireland, but also to the diversity of innovation among indigenous companies operating in the sector.

“Ireland is now a global powerhouse in digital technology, employing over 120,000 people in a multitude of business and technology roles, with businesses adding approximately 100 new jobs per week over the past five years… These awards place a strongly deserved spotlight on their work and potential.”

This year, sees the addition of an award for a foreign direct investment (FDI) company that enhances the overall development of the tech sector in Ireland. Over 500 leading influencers and decision makers in the digital and software technology sector are expected to attend.

Technology Ireland is the largest and most influential business organisation representing Ireland’s tech sector. With origins dating back to 1968, the association was formed in 2017 by the merger of ICT Ireland and the Irish Software Association.

To submit an entry visit www.technology-ireland.ie/awards. Closing date for entries is 30 September.