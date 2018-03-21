Tech Week set for April return

100,000 students expected to take part in national festival

Tech Week, Ireland’s national festival of technology, will place from 22-28 April.

Organised by the ICS Foundation and supported by Science Foundation Ireland and Amazon Web Services, as many as 100,000 students will take part in a range of activities, including the finals of several national events.

School students will be challenged on their computational thinking skills at the National Bebras final in NUI Maynooth on 21 April, and coding projects will be showcased by school children in the Scratch Programming Final in UL on 25 April.

Jim Friars, CEO of the Irish Computer Society said: “Tech Week is a great example of ways in which we can build engagement and interest in relevant subjects such as science, technology, engineering and maths [STEM], with a wide selection of varied events happening all over the country during the week. It helps engage young people with STEM by introducing them to it in a new way, which is hands-on, puts them in the driver seat and focuses on building their confidence.

“We hope that Tech Week will inspire thousands of young people across Ireland to make, create and invent with confidence and curiosity, and increase engagement in Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths.”

Margie McCarthy, interim director of innovation & education, Science Foundation Ireland, said: “The events held nationwide throughout the week are aimed at inspiring our future STEM leaders, and giving Ireland’s young people an opportunity to explore technology and coding in a fun environment.

“Tech Week will empower people taking part to become actively involved in STEM. For this reason, we are proud to fund the initiative through the SFI Discover Programme, and look forward to another week of interactive and stimulating events.”

TechCentral Reporters