Tech Mahindra opens Dublin centre of excellence

Indian consultancy to create 150 jobs over three years

Tech Mahindra, a specialist in digital transformation, consulting and business re-engineering, has opened a new centre of excellence (CoE) in Dublin that will employ 150 engineers over the next three years.

The CoE, due to be fully operational by the end of March, will be central to Tech Mahindra’s operations in the country and would focus on emerging technologies such as Robotics and Automation, Business Analytics, Cloud Infrastructure and Digital Services.

Tech Mahindra, one of the top five Indian IT services companies, has been serving Irish customers since its inception, in segments such as Telecoms, Energy & Utilities, Banking and Pharmaceuticals. The company employs more than 320 staff in Ireland specialising in domains such as IT, networks, consulting and customer care.

“This investment is a testimony of our long-term business commitment in the country and our mission to promote and support local talent leveraging Ireland’s rich skills in science and technology,” said CP Gurnani, CEO & MD, Tech Mahindra.

“The opening of the centre of excellence at Dublin will not only enable us to better serve customers in Ireland and beyond, it also builds on the strong partnerships we have already established in the region by working with local organisations, academic institutions and the government.”

Martin Shanahan, CEO of IDA Ireland, said: “IDA strongly welcomes this investment by Tech Mahindra as it demonstrates the company’s continued confidence in its Irish operations. The Centre of Excellence will become a key development location within Tech Mahindra’s global network. The investment follows a growing trend from Indian IT Services companies to invest in higher value-adding activities in Ireland. IDA will continue in its efforts to win more business from Indian firms in the coming months.”

In 2015, Tech Mahindra opened a 300-seater delivery centre in Waterford which currently employs around 220 people. The new CoE will work closely with Tech Mahindra’s clients, partners, Irish Academic institutions and the start-up community.

TechCentral Reporters