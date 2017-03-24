Tech Excellence Awards: Vote now for the distributor who is doing the business for you

Closing date for popular vote 13 April Print Print Trade

The Tech Excellence Awards programme for 2017 is well under way with one of the categories awarded by trade poll: distributor of the year.

You can now cast your vote to recognise the distributor business partner who has best served your company in the past twelve months: simply click here.

Now in their 17th successful year, the Tech Excellence Awards takes place on 18 May at the Citywest Hotel and is expected to draw a record attendance of 600 professionals drawn from innovative local businesses to multinational powerhouses.

This year sees the addition of new categories including cloud partner of the year, enterprise reseller of the year, and managed security service provider of the year.

To enter your company before the deadline of 13 April or to book seats visit http://www.techexcellenceawards.ie.