Tech Excellence Awards Flashback: Vertical market specialist of the year, eShopWorld
27 March 2017 | 0
At the 2016 Tech Excellence Awards the gong for vertical market specialist went to eShopWorld.
EShopWorld provides a suite of e-commerce, technology and logistics solutions that enable the world’s most iconic brands to sell across international borders.
An indigenous company on a major growth trajectory with offices opening all over the world, eShopWorld focuses on the shopper journey – ensuring conversion is maximised for brand owners.
Last week, eShopWorld announced plans to create up to 250 jobs over the next three years as part of a €25 million investment, bring its headcount to almost 400 staff by 2019.
Subscribers 135
Fans 0
Followers 0
Followers