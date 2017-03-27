Tech Excellence Awards Flashback: Vertical market specialist of the year, eShopWorld

Judges check out e-commerce platform provider Print Print Trade

At the 2016 Tech Excellence Awards the gong for vertical market specialist went to eShopWorld.

EShopWorld provides a suite of e-commerce, technology and logistics solutions that enable the world’s most iconic brands to sell across international borders.

An indigenous company on a major growth trajectory with offices opening all over the world, eShopWorld focuses on the shopper journey – ensuring conversion is maximised for brand owners.

Last week, eShopWorld announced plans to create up to 250 jobs over the next three years as part of a €25 million investment, bring its headcount to almost 400 staff by 2019.

The 2017 Tech Excellence Awards will take place on 18 May at the Citywest Hotel, Dublin. For information on how to enter visit www.techexcellenceawards.ie.