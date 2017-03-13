Tech Excellence Awards Flashback: Specialist distributor of the year, DataSolutions

Thanks to a strategy of putting expansion and attention to detail high on the agenda, Data Solutions was selected specialist distributor of the year at the 2016 Tech Excellence Awards after a popular vote by the readers of TechTrade magazine.

The company was credited with an exceptional focus on delivering strong technical skills, value added services and innovative sales and marketing tools to help reseller partners grow their business and bring best of breed technologies to end user customers.

The specialist distributor of the year award recognises the increasing development of niche players in the technology channel in Ireland.

