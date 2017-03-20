Tech Excellence Awards Flashback: Best place to work in IT, Integrity 360

Cutting edge work practices make for highly productive workforce Print Print Trade

Integrity 360 claimed the award for best place to work in IT at the 2016 Tech Excellence Awards.

Technology companies have been very innovative in adopting the latest work practices, some have led the way to ensure staff have the right environment for work, creative thinking and gaining deep job satisfaction. This category endorses the flexible work practices and creative employee benefit schemes together with team building strategies and the goal to do better evident among all entrants.

Integrity 360 was founded in 2005. The highly skilled workforce are relied upon to secure the networks, infrastructure and information of some of the largest companies in Ireland and the UK.

A diverse range of programmes and benefits make Integrity 360 a great place to work and the key focus on giving all their techies access to leading edge technologies along with honing their interpersonal skills has created an extremely productive team.

The 2017 Tech Excellence Awards will take place on 18 May at the Citywest Hotel, Dublin. For information on how to enter visit www.techexcellenceawards.ie.