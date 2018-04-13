Tech Excellence Awards entry deadline extended

Edel Creely
Gary Watson, Keppel, presents Edel Creely, Trilogy Technologies with the Tech Excellence Awards person of the year award at the 2017 Tech Excellence Awards

Popular vote still open in distributor of the year category

The deadline for entries to the 2018 Tech Excellence Awards has been extended to 20 April.

The news comes as two new judges have added to the judging panel in the form of ICS deputy CEO Tom O’Sullivan and Ervia CEO Aishling Cunningham.

Votes are also still being accepted in the distributor of the year category, sponsored by Grenke, which can be cast here.

Journalist and broadcaster Sarah McInerney will be hosting the event, which is expected to attract more than 500 guests from across the tech industry.

The Tech Excellence Awards take place at the Citywest Hotel on 24 May.

