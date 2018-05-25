An Garda Síochána win on the double at Tech Excellence Awards 2018

The head of digital services and innovation at An Garda Síochána, Tim Willoughby, was recognised with the person of the year award at the 2018 Tech Excellence Awards held last night at the Citywest Hotel in Dublin.

Willoughby’s award was the second for the team from An Garda Síochána, which also took home the Digital Edge gong for its integration of communication and collaborative tools to improve operational efficiency.

The gala event was attended by more than 500 luminaries from the technology sector, who gathered to celebrate another year of innovation and commercial success at home and abroad.

Eoin O’Driscoll received a lifetime achievement award for his contribution to the technology sector as entrepreneur, thought leader and advocate.

Also recognised on the night were Tom O’Leary of ICON for CIO of the year, and Apis Project’s Fiona Edwards Murphy claimed the rising star award.

CMS Distribution was named IT company of the year.

Finally, the Hibernia award for contribution to the Irish tech sector by a multinational went to Analog Devices.

The Awards were adjudicated by industry experts Eoin O’Driscoll (Tyndall National Institute), Dr Jim Mountjoy (Science Foundation Ireland), Peter McManamon (Atlantic Bridge), Dr Seán Baker (Lero), Louise Nichols (Brown Bag Films), Tom O’Sullivan (Irish Computer Society) and Aisling Cunningham (Ervia).

Newest member of the Judging panel, Eriva CIO Ashling Cunningham, said: “The range, diversity and deep technical know-how was so encouraging as was the huge standard in both company and individual entries. It has been a pleasure to have joined the Judging panel and witnessed first hand the dynamic nature of our ever maturing industry.”

Billy Huggard, operations director of Tech Excellence Awards organiser, Mediateam, said: “The quality and number of entries have raised the benchmark yet again. The evidence of best business practice with deep technical know-how was abundant in the entries this year.”

Full list of winners:

IT Project of the year (private sector) (sponsored by Fujitsu & Square One Distribution)

– Ergo & BWG

IT project of the year (public sector) (sponsored by Blueface) – eHealth Ireland

IT project of the year (SME) (sponsored by Mediateam) – Ripplecom & Radius Technologies

Digital Edge award (sponsored by Ervia) – An Garda Síochána

Digital strategy partner of the year (sponsored by TechCentral.ie) – Logicalis

Start up award (sponsored by Schneider Electric) – Siren

Professional development award (sponsored by TechPro) – ICT Skillnet

Data centres innovation award (sponsored by Commvault) – Interxion

Vertical market specialist of the year (sponsored by Juniper & Agile) – Glantus

Communications excellence (sponsored by Olive Learning) – Three

Distributor of the year (sponsored by Grenke) – Data Solutions

Enterprise partner of the year (sponsored by CMS Distribution) – Datapac

Internet of Things innovation of the year (sponsored by Damovo) – AmbiSense

Cloud partner of the year (sponsored by Microwarehouse) – Digital Planet

Rising Star (sponsored by Data Solutions) – Apis Project, Fiona Edwards Murphy

IT architect of the year (sponsored by CPL in association with IASA) – Action Point

IT professional team of the year (sponsored by FIT ICT Professional) – HSE/HBS/eHealth

CIO of the year (sponsored by Viatel) – Tom O’Leary, Icon

Hibernia Award (sponsored by Intel) – Analog Devices

Managed security service provider of the year (sponsored by TechTrade) – Smarttech247

Managed service company of the year (sponsored by Citrix) – Evros

Company of the year (sponsored by Interxion) – CMS Distribution

Person of the year (sponsored by Keppel Data Services) – Tim Willoughby, An Garda Siochana

Lifetime achievement award (sponsored by Intellicom) – Eoin O’Driscoll

