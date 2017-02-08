Tech companies partner to stop ‘gender brain drain’

Skills initiative to aid women returning to IT

A new initiative has been created to facilitate the return of women to the IT workforce, providing skills and training.

The Women ReBOOT programme from Software Skillnet, part of Technology Ireland, will see industry experts offer coaching and professional guidance to women in a bid to rebuild confidence and support flexible access to work placements with partner companies.

The initiative has attracted widespread support from tech companies, such as Accenture, SAP, S3 Group, Openet, Version 1, MongoDB and more.

“Highly talented women can lose belief in their potential and ability if they are out of the sector for a few years,” said Maire Hunt, network director of the software Skillnet. “Building confidence in their potential though technology upskilling, individual coaching and offering a look inside the sector through engagement with our sponsor companies is crucial.”

“Addressing the gender balance in technology companies,” said Paul Sweetman, director, ICT Ireland and the ISA, IBEC, “and ensuring that we retain and re-engage women in the sector, is an important priority for the Irish tech sector. The Women ReBOOT programme will build a bridge between highly-skilled women and technology employers.”

Mairin Dunne, a former IT industry worker, is looking to make a return.

“I took a career break from the tech sector,” said Dunne, “to look after family but I am now really interested in joining the Women ReBOOT information evening to hear more about how this programme can support me if I choose to step back into the sector. It’s essential and welcome that there are opportunities like this for experienced women to get back into IT.”

An information evening on the Women ReBOOT programme will take place at 18:00, Thursday, 16 February at the Wood Quay Venue, Amphitheatre, Dublin 2.

TechCentral Reporters