Tech Awards flashback: robotics, automation and efficiency

The artificial intelligence an automation revolution has already had an impact in many sectors, but contact centres and helpdesks are among the most tangible.

According to one MIT report, deployed robots have replaced an average of 3.4 workers. Despite such figures, the beneficial effects of automation and robotics is to take some of the drudgery out of certain operations, releasing human operators for the higher value elements of service.

Eyrco Communications is a provider of services to the contact centre vertical, supporting its customers in their efforts to deal with challenges such as Payment Card Industry (PCI) compliance, the Markets in Financial Instruments Directive (MIFID) and General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Through the use of robotics, speech analytics, speech biometrics, workforce management, and PCI compliant systems across its customer base, the company has been able to save time and money for them, and allow customers to concentrate on the core business.

Every organisation has routine tasks that demand accuracy and speed, said Eyrco, but that do not necessarily require decision-making. In fact, such repetitive processes – clerical, time-consuming and error-prone, it says, can be a cause of frustration for employees. Eyrco says it has found that by being one of the first companies to embrace development and implementation of software robotics, customers can assign such mundane, but mission-critical, jobs to an accurate, fast and single-minded employee, that is in fact a software robot.

“Eyrco’s solution has not only put BoyleSports at the forefront of PCI compliance but also increased agent productivity and reduced costs throughout our contact centre”, Sean Convery, CTO, BoyleSports.

For its pioneering offerings in the area, Eyrco Communications won the 2017 Vertical Market Specialist of the Year at the 2017 Tech Excellence Awards.

