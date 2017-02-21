Tec support achieves ISO 27001 certification

Second Intuity company passes international standard

Tec support, a Galway-based company owned by Intuity, has achieved ISO 27001: 2013 Certification.

ISO 27001 is an international standard for information security management and can only be achieved by undergoing an audit of information and data security processes.

Tec support’s sister company Ice cube achieved ISO 27001:2005 certification in 2011 and in the intervening years the company has continued to uphold the ISO standards before becoming one of the first ten companies in Ireland to achieve ISO 27001: 2013 Certification in 2014. The team at ice cube credit their strong track record in IT resilience during this time to their ISO Certification.

“This certification demonstrates to our customers and other stakeholders how highly we prioritise IT security and the management of the security of information we hold,” said Intuity director Thomas Cox. “The certification means that we have been independently certified and awarded the internationally recognised highest security standard which will offer peace of mind to all of our customers, regardless their sector.”

Claire Doyle, ISMS manager, Intuity, said: “At a time when IT security breaches are making daily appearances in mainstream media – looking after our customer’s IT security and training our customer teams in security awareness is a top priority for the team at tec support. We believe it is important to lead by example and this certification is validation of all of our hard work to this end.”

Tec support is an IT maintenance, support and services company with expertise in IT Security and cloud solutions.

Intuity employs almost 60 people across offices in Dublin, Galway and Carrick on Shannon.

TechCentral Reporters