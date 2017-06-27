TeamViewer 12.0.78716

TeamViewer 12 is the latest version of the popular remote access/control program.

As with previous editions, you can use it to access your own computer across the internet, maybe recovering some important document you’ve left at home. Or you can use it to remotely control another PC where TeamViewer is also installed; so if a friend’s having technical troubles, you can log on to their system, even through most firewalls, and troubleshoot the computer as though you were sitting in front of it.

TeamViewer 12 is mostly about speed improvements.

Smarter image rendering means better image quality at any given bandwidth.

The package is now available as a Chrome OS app, or can be run in your browser, and there are new options for unattended access to Android devices, or connecting directly to the Linux console (no GUI required).

The TeamViewer toolbar and client interface have been redesigned, bringing a host of usability enhancements.

Business users will appreciate additions like automatic customer satisfaction surveys, an SOS button which customers can use to launch sessions with a click, and a host of new channel, group and device management options.

It’s a very impressive upgrade, especially as the program remains entirely free for personal and non-commercial use. Business users, however, will need to purchase a licence.

What’s in v12 (see full changelog for more)?

– Faster File Transfer. Transfer files up to 20 times faster, with transfer speeds up to (up to 200 MB/s).

– High Frame Rate Connections. Remote session framerates of up to 60 fps.

– Windows Phone Support. Remotely support Windows Phone from any computer – an industry first.

– Remote Sticky Note. Leave a message behind for a more personal customer relationship.

– Smoother Remote Sessions. Improved feedback times from touch, keyboard, and mouse.

– Code Base Re-write for Performance. Performance-optimized code for tech that keeps up with you.

– Intelligent Connections Setup. Automatic intelligent system adjustments, based on your network conditions.

– Service Case Notifications. Take swift action on pop-up and email notifications.

– Service Case Chat. Let your customers contact you via chat even before they receive support.

– Remote QuickSteps. One-click shortcuts for your most-used remote support actions.

– Remote Device Dashboard. New remote device dashboard.

– OneDrive for Business. Quickly access the files you need from your OneDrive for Business cloud storage.

– Simplified Client Interface. Lots of UI improvements.