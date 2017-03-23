TeamSpeak 3.1.2 (64-bit)

Chat online in your own teleconference with this industrial-strength VoIP application

TeamSpeak is a VoIP tool that allows many users to chat over the internet: team-mates playing their favourite games, businesses holding conferences, or just friends and family catching up with the latest news – it could be used by anyone.

You may need to spend some time setting TeamSpeak up, though, because it’s not just about two-way chat: given the right hardware, the program can handle thousands of simultaneous connections. To make this work requires both server and client components. The server hosts the connections (you can create your own, or maybe make use of someone else’s), and the client, this package, carries out the chat.

Of course everyone you’d like to include in your online conversations must also install the client, but that alone is relatively straightforward. And with versions available for Windows, Linux and Mac OS X, you can be sure that no-one will be left out.

And TeamSpeak 3 includes a host of new features to make your chat experience better than ever. All-new codecs deliver great voice quality, for instance; echo cancellation and microphone filtering ensure everyone is heard clearly; there’s multiple headset support, text chat improvements, and you can now even transfer files via TeamSpeak without having to leave the conversation.

