TaskSTRun 2.11.0

TaskSTRun is an interesting process analyser and task manager-like tool.

Launch this 340KB portable program and it presents a list of your running processes in both a tree and list view. And right-clicking any of these processes gives you options to kill them, or list their loaded modules (this second dialog also displays the RAM usage and exported functions of every loaded DLL).

An Auto Start tab displays your main Windows startup programs, and allows you to delete any of these in a couple of clicks.

A Hijacks tab shows you Registry entries which are sometimes abused by malware. If a virus has tweaked Windows so that you can’t launch the Registry Editor, for instance, you’ll see here that the “DisableRegistryTools” key is set to 1, and be able to delete it.

A Services tab lists your Windows services, and allows you to change their startup state.

And a Net tab lists your open network connections, including the connection type, local address, remote address, and the name of the related process. Or that’s the idea, anyway; TaskSTRun didn’t display a process name for any of the connections on our test PC.

Most of these tools are fairly basic, but TaskSTRun does at least cram a lot into its 383KB. Its ability to display some commonly-hijacked Registry keys is a definite convenience, too, and if you’re manually hunting malware then you might find the program useful.

Version 2.11.0 brings:

Added EULA