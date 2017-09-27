Tandem to create 40 jobs after seed funding success

Female Founders Programme graduate takes on €2m in seed funding

Talent management software provider Tandem HR Solutions has attracted €2 million in seed funding from investors led by Frontline Ventures, along with ACT Venture Capital, Enterprise Ireland and angel investors.

The investment will lead to the creation of 40 new jobs over the next three years as the company moves into international markets.

Tandem was founded in 2016 by Aisling Teillard, Jim O’Brien and Clare Bonham, who have a background in human resources and workplace culture. Its platform helps promote stronger staff engagement, satisfaction and retention through the fast delivery of performance feedback.

The potential of this approach was recently recognised at Europe’s largest HR technology event in Paris, where Tandem beat off competition from over 100 global entrants to win the Disrupt HR award.

“By enabling feedback to flow organically throughout an organisation, you can accelerate the personal growth of your people and enable them to take ownership over their own development, in alignment with organisational goals,” said Tandem CEO Aisling Teillard. “This is increasingly being realised across the world where, we want to become the number one feedback and coaching tool of choice for mid to large scale organisations globally. It’s great to be supported in this ambition by leading technology sector investors.”

The three co-founders of Tandem HR Solutions will be joined on the board by Stephen McIntyre of Frontline Ventures, John O’Sullivan of ACT and investor Alan Coleman, CEO, Britebill.

“Working with Enterprise Ireland, we identified Tandem at an early stage as a rising star for inclusion in the NDRC Female Founders Programme,” said Ben Hurley, CEO, NDRC. “They have developed a new HR solution which provides businesses with a full understanding of what is happening from end to end across their organisations. This moves beyond performance management into a new level of cultural change where continuous feedback and communication are at the heart of progress and best practice in human resource management.”

TechCentral Reporters