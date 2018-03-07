Talent Garden to open coworking hub at DCU

Facility will combine work facilities with digital skills bootcamps Print Print Trade

Co-working network Talent Garden is to open a new space for digital innovation in partnership with Dublin City University this September. The first collaboration of its kind in Europe, the completed space will provide capacity for 350 desks, the Talent Garden Innovation School, multiple corporate innovation labs, and an event space.

Founded six years ago, Talent Garden hosts hundreds of start-ups in 23 campuses across seven European countries.

“As Ireland will soon be the largest English-speaking member of the eurozone and is already the leading HQ for many of the Global Tech companies we work with,” said Talent Garden founder and CEO Davide Dattoli.

“In DCU, we have found a university partner with the same entrepreneurial DNA and ambition as Talent Garden, which made the selection process easy. The existing DCU Alpha community of digital and IoT innovators is the perfect home for us, while the University partnership will help us to scale our Innovation School offering globally”.

DCU President Prof Brian MacCraith, said: “This exciting partnership with Talent Garden places DCU firmly at the epicentre of the technological transformation taking place in this country and across Europe. The worlds of work and learning are rapidly blending together and Talent Garden Dublin offers a unique combination of innovation and education which will help start-ups, SMEs and multinationals, navigate the opportunities created by the burgeoning Internet of Things sector in particular.

“Through this unique partnership, Talent Garden Dublin goes way beyond coworking as it is currently understood in Ireland, and into the fields of accredited digital skills training, corporate digital transformation, as well as creating international connectivity for Irish startups looking to scale up in other markets.”

Talent Garden provides spaces for the digital ecosystem to meet, work, learn and collaborate. Its digital skills bootcamps – delivered through its Innovation School in Dublin, in collaboration with DCU Business School – will focus on areas such as digital transformation, artificial intelligence, growth hacking, mixed reality, coding, and blockchain. It is expected this offering will develop into accredited courses delivered in partnership with the University.

TechCentral Reporters