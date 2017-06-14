Tad 0.8.4

A smart CSV and data viewer

Print

PrintPrint
Downloads

Read More:

14 June 2017 | 0

Download Links:

Windows
Linux
Mac

Mike Williams

Our Rating: 4.0
Date: 14-06-2017
Award: None
License: Open Source
Developer: Antony Courtney

Tad is an interesting tool for viewing any analysing CSV files and tabular data.

Open a CSV file and it’s displayed in a simple table. Clicking column headers quickly sorts the data by that field, and you can drag and drop headers to reorder them. That’s useful, but it’s also very familiar.

We thought the gear icon to the left would be a regular Settings dialog, but actually it provides more ways to configure the viewer. You can hide individual colums, sort by specific fields, display the totals of each field in the top row, even build a pivot table to better analyse complex data.

There’s a simple filter system, too. Choose a column (Price), set up a condition (>= 100), add more conditions (Item is not null), decide whether you’re combining these with AND or OR and the view updates accordingly.

Changelog

Read More:


Related Articles



Leave a Reply

Back to Top ↑

  • MPU Tech Downloads

  • Polls

    Will the Xbox One X help Microsoft overtake the PlayStation 4 in the battle of the consoles?

    • No (79%)
    • Yes (21%)

    Total Voters: 19

    Loading ... Loading ...
    See other polls >

  • Today's Technology Minute

    Stay on top of the day's tech news with our free Technology Minute e-mail newsletter - just add your e-mail here

  • Events

    View All Events

  • Submit Your Event

    Submit Your Event

  • MPU General 2

  • More from this Channel