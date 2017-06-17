Tabby Cat 0.995 for Chrome
17 June 2017 | 0
Our Rating: 3.0
|Date:
|17-06-2017
|Award:
|None
|License:
|Freeware
|Developer:
|Tabby Cats Club
|Operating Systems:
|Android
Mac OS X
Windows 10
Windows 7 (32 bit)
Windows 7 (64 bit)
Windows 8
iPad
|File Size:
|232.00 KB
|Requirements:
|Download Time:
|Under a minute
|Languages:
|English
|Twitter:
|Click Here
|RSS:
|Click Here
Tabby Cat is a fun Chrome extension which generates and displays a new feline friend for every new tab page.
The graphics are basic – outline, eyes, nose, shadow – and they don’t change much, but there’s scope for a little variation here. Different colours, tiny companion kittens, toys like balls of wool, odd quirky images (there’s a flying kitten with a wand and a cat with a unicorn-like horn), and every cat has its own randomly generated name: “Vanilla Sneaker”, “Snuggly Marshmallow”, “Leaping Princess”, “Wise Meow” and more.
A few of the images have a little scope for interactivity. Move the mouse cursor to the cat’s head and it sometimes reacts.
If you do find a cat or scene you like, clicking a Camera icon top right saves it online and gives you a short URL like http://tabbycats.club/8ihx1a to share with others. There’s no cost, no registration, it just works right away.
