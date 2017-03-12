Tabby Cat 0.993 for Chrome

A new feline friend with every Chrome tab

12 March 2017

Mike Williams

Our Rating: 3.0
Date: 12-03-2017
Award: None
License: Freeware
Developer: Tabby Cats Club

Tabby Cat is a fun Chrome extension which generates and displays a new feline friend for every new tab page.

The graphics are basic – outline, eyes, nose, shadow – and they don’t change much, but there’s scope for a little variation here. Different colours, tiny companion kittens, toys like balls of wool, odd quirky images (there’s a flying kitten with a wand and a cat with a unicorn-like horn), and every cat has its own randomly generated name: “Vanilla Sneaker”, “Snuggly Marshmallow”, “Leaping Princess”, “Wise Meow” and more.

A few of the images have a little scope for interactivity. Move the mouse cursor to the cat’s head and it sometimes reacts.

If you do find a cat or scene you like, clicking a Camera icon top right saves it online and gives you a short URL like http://tabbycats.club/8ihx1a to share with others. There’s no cost, no registration, it just works right away.

