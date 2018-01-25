T5 Data Centers makes Cork connection

US data centre operator is to develop a new campus in Cork with JCD Group of Cork.

T5@Ireland will be the company’s first data centre outside the US and will look to take advantage of the coming political changes in the European Union such as Brexit and the rollout of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) in May.

The facility will be fed by 60MW of power from an adjacent dual fed substation, and can deliver this power within expedited delivery deployments of new facilities. These and other market factors are driving more data center operations to strategic locations such as Cork.

“Now is the perfect time for T5 to build T5@Ireland as our springboard into Europe,” said Pete Marin, CEO and president of T5 Data Centers. “Cork is a growing technology hub with a great talent pool and robust infrastructure. We expect T5@Ireland to attract European customers seeking a new location for their enterprise operations, and for US companies seeking a European data centre presence.”

