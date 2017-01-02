System Ninja 3.1.6

largeImg.png

Remove hard drive clutter and detect some malware with this cleanup utility

Print

PrintPrint
Downloads

Read More:

2 January 2017 | 0

Download Links:

Windows

Mike Williams

Our Rating: 3.0
Date: 02-01-2017
Award: None
License: Freeware
Developer: Shane Gowland

System Ninja is a simple PC management and cleanup tool.

The program includes a Junk Scanner to quickly remove leftover temporary files, internet history, Windows logs and other hard drive clutter.

A Startup Manager displays programs configured to load when Windows starts, and potentially unnecessary Windows tasks. If you see something you don’t like or need, then it can be removed in a couple of clicks.

The Process Manager displays running processes and allows you to close them at a click. This isn’t particularly useful – Task Manager is considerably more informative and available all the time – but the module does at least link to “MalRun Destroyer”, which scans RAM for running malware and closes and processes that it finds.

And a “More Tools” section includes options to do further scanning for junk files, display more information on your startup programs, or analyze a file, displaying MD5, SHA1, SHA256 hashes and other information. Most useful, though, is a link to CCEnhancer, which extends CCleaner with the ability to clean up after more than 270 new programs.

Note there’s now a PRO version of System Ninja, for $14.95/year. The PRO version contains no adverts, automatic updates, priority support and more.

Version 3.1.6 brings (see news for more):

– Added duplicate file finder tool.
– Added log cleaning support for Vuze, Steam and Microsoft .NET Framework
– Improved Internet Explorer cleaning on Windows 10
– Improved interface responsiveness during the last 10% of a scan
– Fixed icon resolution issues in Windows 10
– Added information and recommendations for more startup items.
– Updated the Vietnamese localization

Read More:


Related Articles



Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to Top ↑

  • MPU Tech Downloads

  • Polls

    Have you had an experience with 'CEO fraud'?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...
    See other polls >

  • Today's Technology Minute

    Stay on top of the day's tech news with our free Technology Minute e-mail newsletter - just add your e-mail here

  • Events

    View All Events

  • Submit Your Event

    Submit Your Event

  • MPU General 2

  • More from this Channel