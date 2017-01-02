System Ninja 3.1.6

System Ninja is a simple PC management and cleanup tool.

The program includes a Junk Scanner to quickly remove leftover temporary files, internet history, Windows logs and other hard drive clutter.

A Startup Manager displays programs configured to load when Windows starts, and potentially unnecessary Windows tasks. If you see something you don’t like or need, then it can be removed in a couple of clicks.

The Process Manager displays running processes and allows you to close them at a click. This isn’t particularly useful – Task Manager is considerably more informative and available all the time – but the module does at least link to “MalRun Destroyer”, which scans RAM for running malware and closes and processes that it finds.

And a “More Tools” section includes options to do further scanning for junk files, display more information on your startup programs, or analyze a file, displaying MD5, SHA1, SHA256 hashes and other information. Most useful, though, is a link to CCEnhancer, which extends CCleaner with the ability to clean up after more than 270 new programs.

Note there’s now a PRO version of System Ninja, for $14.95/year. The PRO version contains no adverts, automatic updates, priority support and more.

Version 3.1.6 brings (see news for more):

– Added duplicate file finder tool.

– Added log cleaning support for Vuze, Steam and Microsoft .NET Framework

– Improved Internet Explorer cleaning on Windows 10

– Improved interface responsiveness during the last 10% of a scan

– Fixed icon resolution issues in Windows 10

– Added information and recommendations for more startup items.

– Updated the Vietnamese localization