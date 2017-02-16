SysInternals Updater 2.0.4

The Sysinternals Updater provides an easy way to equip your PC with the complete set of Sysinternals utilities (probably some of the best Windows troubleshooting and diagnostics tools around), and then make sure that they always stay up-to-date.

The interface is straightforward. Select a download folder, choose the tools you need (or select them all) and click the Download button to fetch them.

Sysinternals Updater can then check the contents of that folder against the website, whenever you like, and report on any new or modified files. To simulate that, delete one of the Sysinternals files – accesschk.exe, say – and click the “(Re)check Folder” button (the middle icon, bottom right). After a brief pause, Sysinternals Updater should check the box next to the file you’ve deleted, and clicking the Download button again will refresh your folder with a new copy.

Of course if the Sysinternals program happens to be running when you click Download, then the upgrade will fail – but Sysinternals Updater can handle that, too. If you click the Options tab and check “Kill running Sysinternals program…” then Updater will check whether a particular tool is running before downloading a new version, and close it down, if necessary.

Version 2:

– Added filter GUI, Commandline, All files and All programs

– Added Abort text to result column when download aborted

– Changed date and time to one column Windows format

– Fixed warning when double clicking missing text and help files