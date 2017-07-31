Synexa Life Sciences opens international headquarters in Dublin

Synexa Life Sciences has opened of its international headquarters in Dublin. The new centre will be home to Synexa’s global business development activities and a new bioinformatics lab. The company expects up to 30 jobs will be created on-site over the next five years.

Synexa operates biomarker research laboratories in Berlin, London and Cape Town, where the company was founded in 2003 by Irishman Paul O’Riordan and scientists Dr Justin Devine and Prof Patrick Bouic.

The new facilty will include the creation of a Bioinformatics Lab, in which specialised data analysts and machine learning systems will interrogate the data generated in the company’s biomarker labs.

“Ireland has a well-deserved reputation as one of the world’s most open and business-friendly environments, making the decision to locate our international HQ here very straightforward. The IDA has been extremely welcoming and professional, and Dublin’s rapidly growing ecosystem of high-tech companies, innovative research institutions and skilled young people makes it a very attractive place to build a business like ours,” said O’Riordan.

“…the richness of insight available about a drug’s performance and the ability to identify biomarker-based ‘signatures’ of response and non-response among patients will mean that bioinformatics analysis will become an essential tool for improving the efficiency of new drug development over the next decade.”

Martin Shanahan, CEO, IDA Ireland, said: ‘The decision by Synexa, to locate its International Headquarters in Dublin, marks an important win for Ireland in further developing the pharmaceutical biotechnology sector. The Synexa headquarters will be a welcome addition to the ever expanding life sciences cluster in Ireland and I look forward to working with the company as it continues to grow.”

TechCentral Reporters