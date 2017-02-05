Syncplicity for Android 4.2.0

• Access all your files in any of your folders on any device with no extra steps

• Securely share files and folders, inside and outside the organization

• Sync file changes across all devices in real time so documents are always protected and available on across all platforms and devices

• Access your SharePoint sites from your mobile device

Immersive User Experience

• Enjoy a beautiful, 100% native user interface optimized for your device

• New “sheet-based” navigation makes finding and accessing files easy

• Manage files and folders: create, delete, copy, and restore anything, anywhere

• Mark folders and files as “favorites” to gain automatic offline access via the industry’s only mobile “push” synchronization

• Upload multiple photos, videos, documents, or any other files directly from your device to any Syncplicity folder

• Quickly access key features through contextual menus on files and folders

Easy and Secure Sharing and Collaboration

• Share files with shared links (All Editions) or with optional password protection and restricted recipients using secure shared links (Business and Enterprise Editions only)

• Track shared file download activity (All Editions) including location-based information (Business and Enterprise Editions only)

• Follow files, folders, and links to stay informed when content changes with our newly designed Activity Feed

• No file size limits

Mobile Access to Microsoft Office Documents and PDFs

• Securely open Microsoft Office documents (Word, Excel, and PowerPoint) and PDF files right inside the Syncplicity app (All Editions)

• Edit Microsoft Office documents (Word, Excel, and PowerPoint) and annotate PDF files right inside the Syncplicity app (Business and Enterprise Editions only)

• Deliver Microsoft PowerPoint presentations with transitions and animations directly from your mobile device (All Editions)

Increased Productivity with Syncplicity Insights™

• Get prompted to send uploaded documents and pictures to meeting attendees without having to create a separate email

• Get notified on the most active folders in your account

• Get notified when a user has not downloaded a shared link

Your files are safe with the industry’s most robust enterprise-grade security and controls:

• Syncplicity encrypts files in transit and on devices with AES-256 encryption

• Users or IT can wipe user account and folder content when a device is lost, stolen or an employee leaves an organization without requiring a mobile device management solution

• Set optional passcode for protection and configure the mobile device to optimize data plan, battery life and prevent open into third party apps

• Set policies for mobile account access and folder/file sharing for users and groups (Business and Enterprise Editions)

Get started with a free 10 GB Personal Edition account or try our Business or Enterprise Editions for 30 days for FREE.