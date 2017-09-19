Symantec gives Arrow EMEA strategic distribution status

Deal follows security vendor's Blue Coat acquisition

Arrow Electronics has been named a multinational strategic distribution partner of Symantec in the EMEA region.

Prior to the acquisition of Blue Coat Systems by Symantec in 2016, Arrow had distributed the products and solutions of both companies in numerous countries. This new contract covers Czech Republic, DACH, France, Hungary, Italy, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Scandinavia and the Baltic States, Spain, the UK and Ireland.

“We are pleased that the relationship continues to grow,” said Dominique Loiselet, vice president channels EMEA, Symantec. “Key to the close cooperation with Arrow is the diversity of Arrow’s value-added services including innovative training sessions as an authorised ATC training partner, proof-of-concept services and product testing capabilities, pre and post-sales services and know-how transfer.”

“Following the acquisition of Blue Coat Systems, Symantec offers a unique and extensive portfolio of IT security solutions and services, providing comprehensive security for the infrastructure and data of companies, organisations and private users,” said Nick Bannister, senior director and head of networking & security, Arrow Enterprise Computing Solutions EMEA. “We have been working with Symantec for 13 years and our dedicated Symantec product teams are best placed to pass on their knowledge and expertise around its solutions benefits to our customers in any matter relating to security.”

Arrow serves as a supply channel partner for more than 125,000 original equipment manufacturers, contract manufacturers and commercial customers through a global network of more than 465 locations serving over 90 countries.

