sWeather 1.6.9

SWeather is a simple, portable weather application which gives easy access to the current conditions and forecasts for as many locations as you need.

Launch the program and it’ll immediately display an icon in your system tray, indicating the current weather in Codyville, ME. And clicking this reveals more details: temperature, humidity, wind speed, sunrise and sunset times, as well as the conditions for the next few days, and a web link to an even more detailed forecast at weather.yahoo.com.

You probably don’t live in Codyville, of course, but that’s no problem. Click Options > Configure, and you’re able to find your home town, and as many other locations as you like, and add them to the program. The one at the top of the list will be treated as the default, and you’ll be able to switch to the others at any time by choosing one from a menu.

There are plenty of other configuration options, if you need them. You can decide how often the program will download the latest forecasts, for instance (it’s hourly, by default). There’s perhaps a useful option to display a location’s local time in the program title bar. And you can choose your preferred units, configure the program to start with windows, and select a variety of program icon styles and themes.

SWeather may not have the flashy graphics you’ll get with the latest Windows 8 weather apps, but it’s simple to use, and still manages to cram plenty of functionality into its lightweight frame.

Changelog

v1.6.9 – 2017-06-13 ! “Full forecast” links were broken. (Thanks, Midnight Rambler)