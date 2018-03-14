Support to be a key differentiator for MSPs

In a crowded market, service providers must defend market share with greater levels of service Print Print Pro

Developments in the technologies around managed service delivery have facilitated many new entrants to the market, many of whom are focused on least cost provision.

A report by the workplace as a service vendor, Cloud Jumper has predicted this year, telcos and independent software vendors (ISVs) entering the market will result in erosion of managed service provider (MSP) market share. According to the report, many telcos are actively using existing scale and “IT savvy” to move beyond basic voice and data services, towards selling managed services. Additionally, says the report, ISVs seeking to expand software availability, delivery, and reach, are augmenting revenue with service-based business units.

In this new landscape, established MSPs have taken different routes to try to differentiate themselves in the market. One such differentiator is support.

Security is increasingly being supplied as a service by managed security service providers (MSSP). However, the nature of this complex area demands that a high level of support and guidance is provided to users if they are to leverage the services effectively.

In 2017, Integrity360 won Managed Security Service Provider of the Year at the Tech Excellence Awards, in recognition of the level of quality and support it had achieved for its customers.

The company set out to help customers navigate the plethora of marketing and service claims of security vendors to create the best solution for the challenges faced. A key part of delivering on this aim was upskilling its own people.

“Our entire Security Operations Centre (SOC) team have undertaken ITIL and customer service training to ensure that the service the client gets is exemplary,” Eoin Goulding, CEO, Integrity360.

Through its managed security service, Integrity360 assumes the assessment, daily management, remediation and compliance requirements of networks, leveraging proven and tested tools, and automation to de-risk the IT department and make security manageable and relevant.

A continuous delivery framework combined with transparent product roadmaps, makes it easier for Integrity360 customers to receive constant upgrades to their services without disruption or the necessity for large investments, making security and compliance more achievable and less of an unknown.

The 2017 award recognised Integrity360 as being a leader in the market, offering Irish organisations a level of service and support that clearly differentiated it.

If your organisation has a similar story to tell, the 2018 awards are open for nominations.

Now in their eighteenth year, Ireland’s national Tech Excellence Awards celebrate success in the country’s most vibrant sector, at an annual prize giving and gala dinner which has become the social event in the tech business calendar.

Mark your diary for 24 May 2018 to join some of the most dynamic companies for a night of celebration at the four-star Citywest Hotel.

To enter the 2018 Tech Excellence Awards, check out the categories HERE and submit your entries before the deadline of 13 April.

TechCentral Reporters