SuperSync 6.1.2

If you are working with a single computer, it is fairly easy to keep your iPhone, iPod or iPad updated with the latest content from your iTunes library. However, many people work with more than one computer and this is when things start to get a little trickier. Thankfully, SuperSync is on hand to help make things easier.

The app makes it possible to view, browse, compare and merge multiple iTunes libraries so you can synchronise your movies, music and playlists from all of the computers you use (MACs, PCs or iOS devices). Files can be easily moved from one computer to another, and should you decide you do not want to sync an entire library, you can opt to work with just a subset.

SuperSync automatically cleans up your library to remove any broken links and provides a backup option so you can safeguard your valuable files. The app helps to overcome the problem of duplicate tracks that all too often arises when attempting to manually manage iTunes libraries.

There is also a SuperSync music server feature that enables you to upload your music to the internet so it can be accessed from any computer with a web connection.

And the program integrates with a host of other popular websites to help you explore your music collection. Whether you’re looking for song lyrics, music videos, iTunes or Amazon links, they’re all just a click away.