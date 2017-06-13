SUPERAntiSpyware Free 6.0.1244

SUPERAntiSpyware is an easy-to-use tool that will quickly scan your entire PC for spyware, then remove anything it finds at a click.

The program can check your memory, Registry, startup locations, cookies, and all (or selected) folders on your PC for potential threats, and is able to uncover everything from tracking cookies to trojans, rootkits to rogue security products.

This Free Edition can only run on-demand scans, so it’s no substitute for a full-strength antivirus tool. This simplicity does mean that you can run SUPERAntiSpyware alongside most other antivirus packages without any conflicts, though, so it’s the perfect choice if you’re looking to add an extra layer of security to your PC.

And if you want more, then the Professional Edition adds many extras: scheduled scanning, real-time protection, automatic updates and free email support, amongst other features. It’s yours for $29.95 and you can find out more at the SUPERAntiSpyware site.

Build 6.0.1244 brings these changes (see changelog for more):

– Various bug fixes