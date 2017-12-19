Sungard AS goes with cloud and mobile for recovery

Sungard Availability Services has developed new services that enhance an organisation’s ability to maintain a back-up and disaster recovery plan, as well as their ability to recover from an incident.

Firstly, Sungard now offers an upgraded, fully-managed cloud recovery solution on Amazon Web Services (AWS), backed up by Advanced Consulting Partner status in the AWS Partner Network (APN).

This means the company can now offer SLA-backed recovery on AWS or on premises, delivering the level of resiliency required for business-critical applications. Sungard said sub one-hour recovery time objectives (RTOs) and recovery point objectives (RPOs) can be expected for x86 workloads.

Sungard said that for its Cloud Recovery service, AWS replicates data on Amazon Elastic Block Store (Amazon EBS), and ensures that AWS instances can be spun up using automated orchestration at the time of test or disaster for minimal downtime or data loss. The company also manages the failover process during testing or disaster without impacting production operations. Sungard AS said it provides onboarding, implementation and ongoing monitoring and management of the service ensuring that users can take advantage of the AWS hyperscale cloud model for their business-critical recovery needs. This enables users to focus on their production priorities and leverage Sungard AS recovery expertise and investment in AWS-centric replication and orchestrated recovery technology, tools and resources.

Added to this, Sungard has developed a mobile app that allows users to access role-based resources to manage, maintain and implement business continuity plans.

The Act with Assurance mobile app, builds on Sungard’s existing AssuranceCM Business Continuity Software to help businesses efficiently manage and recover from an incident. The app coordinates with the Assurance Software platform to provide a more interactive, efficient way to manage business continuity. It delivers “individualised playbooks to recovery team members” for each test exercise or actual event, right to their mobile devices.

The Act with Assurance app real-time messaging capabilities are critical when time is of the essence, says Sungard. Incident coordinators can stage task assignments and monitor up-to-the minute task progress, streamlining communications during an event. Responders see their customised task lists at a glance, allowing them to stay focused and problem-solve, and they can provide updates with minimal interruptions by simply tapping their smart phone screen. Updates then feed back to the Command Center in Assurance, bringing teams together at just the right time by facilitating better communication while recovering.

“Apps for other business continuity software are merely portals to the existing sites with no additional functionality. Act with Assurance is a native app developed as a powerful extension of Assurance’s incident management solution, building on the business continuity data our customers are gathering with Assurance,” said Ted Marquardt, senior product manager, Sungard AS. “Other business continuity software companies are focused on planning. We see a significant need in business continuity to evolve from plan building to plan execution. And we believe this app is a major step in getting there.”

The Act with Assurance mobile app is now available for US and UK-based customers using iOS devices with expansion to Android coming in early 2018.

TechCentral Reporters