StumbleBar by StumbleUpon for Chrome 11.287

StumbleUpon is a Chrome extension that will help to find web content that appeals to you.

The system is easy to use. After signing up for an account, choose the topics that you’re most interested in following online.

A click on the Stumble! button will then send you to a quality website that should appeal (at least, according to ratings from other StumbleUpon members).

As each site appears, click the thumbs up button for pages you like, thumbs down for any you don’t, and StumbleUpon will customise itself further to your personal tastes, ensuring the recommendations become more and more relevant.

Because members can report unsafe sites (or those that generate spam) in a few clicks, which if true will have them removed from the database, you’ll be less likely to encounter security issues than with regular browsing.

And if you discover a great new web resource, then a handy Share button will help you tell others via Facebook, Twitter or email – a very useful bonus feature.