StudioLine Photo Basic 4.2.32

StudioLine Photo Basic is a versatile image management tool that makes it easy to organise, retouch and share your digital photos.

Drag your images into the program and you’ll immediately be able to explore them using its thumbnail browser, rate individual photos, or search for the pictures you need using image metadata (title, author, description, date and more).

If you find a shot that isn’t quite up to your usual standards, then there are a wide range of correction tools that should be able to help. You get options to crop and rotate a photo, remove red-eye, despeckle, fix colour balance and contrast issues, sharpen an image, and more.

Or, if you’re just looking to make an ordinary photo stand out from the crowd, then applying one or two of the program’s special effects might be more useful. The selection is fairly standard – Emboss, Sepia, RGB Mixer, Negative and so on – but you do get plenty of control over the final image, and so it’s usually easy to achieve the results you need.

Once you’ve polished up your collection then it’s time to share the best shots with the world.

Our favourite option here is the Web Gallery module, which comes with many different templates and will quickly create HTML pages with an attractive thumbnail gallery of your selected pictures (and can then upload them, too).

If your images are geotagged then you export them as a KML file, complete with thumbnails, ready to display in tools like Google Earth. (If they’re not geotagged then you can always add positioning information manually.)

But if that’s not convenient then the program can alternatively send your photos by email, export them to CD or DVD, or just print them out in a variety of formats.

Please note that StudioLine Photo Basic requires an activation code, which you can obtain here.

