‘Stretchy thinkers’ sought for Science Apprentice books

UCD looks for inquisitve young minds to ask big questions Print Print Life

UCD Research & Innovation is looking for ‘stretchy thinkers’ to take part in a unique gathering that will help create the 2018 series of Science Apprentice books.

In the weekly Science Apprentice book series, published by UCD and supported by Science Foundation Ireland and the Environmental Protection Agency, readers will be brought on an interactive journey from how things are made, super bodies, virtual and augmented reality to clean cities and all topics to do with the air.

“We are now looking for six children aged between 8-12 to contribute to the 2018 series of Science Apprentice books,” said Alex Boyd, project manager, public engagement and outreach, UCD Research & Innovation.

“In 2016, our highly-successful Science Apprentice series of five fun books was a hit with readers, and encouraged children and adults of all ages to explore the science, technology, engineering and mathematics of the world around us.

“The Wonder Panel will meet the scientists involved in the project and work with them in figuring out how to create the best books possible. The panel will also help the writer develop our stories and help our designer with page and character design.”

“We can learn a lot from stretchy thinkers. They help us to stretch our understanding of the world, by asking more questions and trying new things,” said Sorcha Browne, a PhD student at the UCD School of Education who is developing a set of workshops and teacher resources as part of the Science Apprentice project.

Closing date for applications is 16 March and can be made at to www.independent.ie/wonderpanel.

The four 2018 Science Apprentice Books will be available weekly with the Irish Independent from 3 November 2018.

TechCentral Reporters