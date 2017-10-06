Storm Technology announces 60 jobs for Dublin and Galway

Microsoft consultancy plans to build on double-digit growth

Microsoft digital enterprise consultancy Storm Technology is to create of over 60 new jobs at its Dublin and Galway operations.

The new positions include opportunities for senior managers, digital business consultants, change management experts and software professionals.

“It’s great to bring new job opportunities to the market as a result of the on-going growth of our business,” said Karl Flannery, CEO of Storm Technology. “We have been successfully achieving double-digit growth over the past five years and our plans are to double that over the next three years. Building out our team and attracting great talent is essential to our continued success.

“We believe that people are what make a business great and we are committed to investing in our staff by providing real opportunities for employees to develop their skills and careers.

“We are looking for people with a passion for digital transformation, solving challenges and guiding our great clients through the digital transformation journey to help them grow revenue, increase productivity and save money.”

Storm Technology’s client base includes AIB, CIE, Topaz, Kerry Group and Volkswagen.

The company’s honours include the IT project of the year award picked up at this year’s Tech Excellence Awards.

TechCentral Reporters