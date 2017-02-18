Stitcher Radio for Podcasts 7.0.7

Listen to your favorite news, comedy, sports and talk radio shows and podcasts ON DEMAND from your iPhone or iPad. Discover the best of NPR, CNN, Fox, BBC, WSJ, ESPN, This American Life & Serial, Joe Rogan, Rachel Maddow, Rush Limbaugh, Fresh Air, Freakonomics, Radiolab and over 40,000 shows, podcasts and live stations. Change the way you listen to radio – on your schedule, not the schedule of traditional stations.

KEY FEATURES:

– PERSONALIZED FRONT PAGE: Stitcher’s Front Page feed delivers new episodes from your favorite shows, recommends new ones based on your listening, and keeps you up to date with news headlines. It learns what you like and puts it at your fingertips.

– CREATE PLAYLISTS: “Stitch” together your favorite shows and podcasts to create your own customized playlists. Stream or set your playlists to download for offline listening.

– DISCOVER NEW SHOWS: Stitcher helps you find new shows you’ll love by recommending podcasts and radio programs based on your listening activity.

– LISTEN ON DEMAND: You’re always up to date with the latest episodes of your favorite radio shows and podcasts, without the hassle of downloading or syncing. Dig into the archives to listen to past episodes as well.

– SHARE WITH FRIENDS: Connect your Facebook account to discover what your friends are listening to and share your favorite shows.

– GET BREAKING NEWS: Keep up with the day’s biggest stories with the Stitcher Front Page and via breaking news audio alerts.

– CARPLAY AND OTHER IN-CAR SUPPORT: Support for Apple CarPlay as well as integrations with over 50 Ford, GM, BMW, MINI, Jaguar, Land Rover, Nissan, Infiniti, Mazda and Volvo models. Additionally, Car Mode for use in any car with big buttons for easy and safe control in the car.

What’s New in Version 7.0.7

Introducing Stitcher Premium! Check out the Premium section to sign up for a monthly or annual plan which includes a FREE trial. Stitcher Premium gives you:

* Ad-free Listening – Premium removes the extra ads that Stitcher includes in our free product. Even better, you’ll hear completely ad-free episodes of top shows like “WTF with Marc Maron,” “Comedy Bang! Bang!,” “Stranglers” and many more–only for Stitcher Premium subscribers.

* Bonus Episodes – extra bonus episodes of popular shows available exclusively on Stitcher Premium. Listen to bonuses from “Game of Owns,” “Superego,” and “Harris Football,” with more still to come.

* Stitcher Originals – over 40 exclusive shows created and produced by Stitcher, from the comedy adventure of “Uncle Bertie’s Botanarium” to the untold history of “Colt Cabana’s Wrestling Fringe,” and the off-the-wall improv of “The Teacher’s Lounge” to unbelievable parody of “Hardcore Game of Thrones.” The Stitcher Originals catalog is growing into the largest catalog of ad-free premium audio.

* Comedy Albums – listen to over 120 comedy albums from people much funnier than us, including Louis CK, Maria Bamford, Aziz Ansari, and Hannibal Buress.

Also:

– Fixes a playback crash in poor network conditions

– Fixes a bug with using Facebook to login in iPad

– Stability fixes with regard to banner ads

– Fix for inviting friends to Stitcher

– other miscellaneous bug fixes.