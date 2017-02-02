SterJo Wireless Key Generator 1.0

SterJo Wireless Key Generator is a portable free tool for generating strong random wireless keys.

The program offers support for creating WEP 64-bit, WEP 128-bit, WEP 152-bit, WEP 256-bit, WPA 64-bit, WPA2 160-bit, and WPA2 506-bit keys. This is essentially about setting the appropriate number of characters, but you can also choose a custom value from 5 to 63.

By default the generated key may include ASCII symbols, like !’$%@. If you don’t want to use these, perhaps to make the key easier to remember and type, check the “Exclude” checkbox.

Click “Generate Key” once you’re set up and the key is displayed in both ASCII and HEX forms.

Tap the “Copy” button to the right of either key to copy it to the clipboard.

PLEASE NOTE: we noticed that the program displayed a “Run-time error 339” regarding COMCTL32.OCX if we ran it as an administrator. If you see anything similar, try running it as a regular user.