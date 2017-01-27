SterJo Password Generator 1.0

img3File.png

Generate secure passwords with a click

Print

PrintPrint
Downloads

Read More:

27 January 2017 | 0

Download Links:

Windows

Mike Williams

Our Rating: 3.0
Date: 27-01-2017
Award: None
License: Freeware
Developer: SterJo Software

SterJo Password Generator is a free tool for generating strong and random passwords, as well as software registration keys.

You’re able to define the length of each password and the type of characters it should include: upper or lower case letters, numbers and/ or special characters.

Clicking “Generate Password” creates a single matching password. The Copy button sends it to the clipboard.

Alternatively, clicking Generate List creates up to 1,000 passwords. The full list can also be copied to the clipboard, or saved as a text report.

A bonus “Generate Keys” feature creates licence keys like “KW2G5-FV9IC-C6UCM-TZ8BZ-UKPQ4” and “H8WJQ-1YBUL-V8E7G-BPZAK-YERAN” for software developers. You’re able to specify whether these should include letters or numbers, where any delimiter should be (a “-” every x characters) and more, before copying the list to the clipboard or saving it as a file.

Read More:


Related Articles



Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to Top ↑

  • MPU Tech Downloads

  • Polls

    Would you ditch all your passwords for biometric alternatives?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...
    See other polls >

  • Today's Technology Minute

    Stay on top of the day's tech news with our free Technology Minute e-mail newsletter - just add your e-mail here

  • Events

    View All Events

  • Submit Your Event

    Submit Your Event

  • MPU General 2

  • More from this Channel