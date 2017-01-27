SterJo Password Generator 1.0

SterJo Password Generator is a free tool for generating strong and random passwords, as well as software registration keys.

You’re able to define the length of each password and the type of characters it should include: upper or lower case letters, numbers and/ or special characters.

Clicking “Generate Password” creates a single matching password. The Copy button sends it to the clipboard.

Alternatively, clicking Generate List creates up to 1,000 passwords. The full list can also be copied to the clipboard, or saved as a text report.

A bonus “Generate Keys” feature creates licence keys like “KW2G5-FV9IC-C6UCM-TZ8BZ-UKPQ4” and “H8WJQ-1YBUL-V8E7G-BPZAK-YERAN” for software developers. You’re able to specify whether these should include letters or numbers, where any delimiter should be (a “-” every x characters) and more, before copying the list to the clipboard or saving it as a file.