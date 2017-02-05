SterJo Mail Passwords 1.1

SterJo Mail Passwords is a free portable tool which recovers and displays passwords for popular webmail services.

This only works if the password has been stored locally by one of the supported browsers (Chrome, Firefox, IE, Opera), and it’s a supported webmail service (Gmail, Yahoo, Hotmail, AOL, GMX, Zoho and one or two more).

The program is supremely easy to use. Unzip the download, run MailPasswords.exe, click the Unlock icon on the toolbar (or select File > Show Mail Passwords), your system is scanned and the mail service, user name and password are displayed for any local accounts.

Right-click an account and you’ll find options to copy the user name, password, or all of its details to the clipboard.