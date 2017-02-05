SterJo Mail Passwords 1.1

img3File.png

Recover webmail passwords stored by common browsers

Print

PrintPrint
Downloads

Read More:

5 February 2017 | 0

Download Links:

Windows

Mike Williams

Our Rating: 3.5
Date: 05-02-2017
Award: None
License: Freeware
Developer: SterJo Software

SterJo Mail Passwords is a free portable tool which recovers and displays passwords for popular webmail services.

This only works if the password has been stored locally by one of the supported browsers (Chrome, Firefox, IE, Opera), and it’s a supported webmail service (Gmail, Yahoo, Hotmail, AOL, GMX, Zoho and one or two more).

The program is supremely easy to use. Unzip the download, run MailPasswords.exe, click the Unlock icon on the toolbar (or select File > Show Mail Passwords), your system is scanned and the mail service, user name and password are displayed for any local accounts.

Right-click an account and you’ll find options to copy the user name, password, or all of its details to the clipboard.

Read More:


Related Articles



Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to Top ↑

  • MPU Tech Downloads

  • Polls

    Do you think having a .ie domain is an important differentiator for business?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...
    See other polls >

  • Today's Technology Minute

    Stay on top of the day's tech news with our free Technology Minute e-mail newsletter - just add your e-mail here

  • Events

    View All Events

  • Submit Your Event

    Submit Your Event

  • MPU General 2

  • More from this Channel