SterJo Chrome History 1.0

SterJo Chrome History is a simple portable tool for viewing Google Chrome’s browsing history.

Launch the program and it detects your Chrome installation, imports its history and displays key details in a table: the URL, title, visit count and last visit time.

In theory you can click the table column headers to sort by that field, although in practice this doesn’t always work. The “Visit Count” is sorted alphabetically rather than numerically, so for example the program thinks “2, 21, 217, 25, 293, 3” is a meaningful order.

Select any URL and there are buttons to open it in your browser, or copy it to the clipboard.

There’s no support for selecting multiple URLs, unfortunately.

A “Save As” option exports the history as simple text, HTML or CSV reports.

Please note, we found SterJo Chrome History crashed with a “Run-time error ‘339” when we ran it as an administrator. Running it as a regular user fixed the problem.