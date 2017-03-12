SterJo Browser Passwords 1.2

SterJo Browser Passwords is a free tool which can recover, display and export any passwords stored locally by most popular browsers: Chrome, Firefox, Internet Explorer, Microsoft Edge and Opera.

Launch the program and your logins are displayed with details including the browser, URL, user name and password.

Right-clicking any single entry enables copying the URL, user name, password or everything to the clipboard.

What you can’t do, unfortunately, is select and copy multiple logons. There’s also no general “Save as…” report option.

Version 1.2: Fixed “OverFlow” bug appearing on some systems and added support for Yandex browser.