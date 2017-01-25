SterJo Browser Passwords 1.0

Recover and display stored browser passwords

25 January 2017

Windows

Mike Williams

Our Rating: 3.0
Date: 25-01-2017
Award: None
License: Freeware
Developer: SterJo Software

SterJo Browser Passwords is a free tool which can recover, display and export any passwords stored locally by most popular browsers: Chrome, Firefox, Internet Explorer, Microsoft Edge and Opera.

Launch the program and your logins are displayed with details including the browser, URL, user name and password.

Right-clicking any single entry enables copying the URL, user name, password or everything to the clipboard.

What you can’t do, unfortunately, is select and copy multiple logons. There’s also no general “Save as…” report option.

