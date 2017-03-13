STEM Skills for Success passes thousand-student mark

Junior Achievement Ireland, MSD initiative teaches value of careers in Science Print Print Life

More than 1,000 students from 34 schools across Ireland have now participated in STEM Skills for Success, a programme for equipping young people with skills in Science Technology Engineering and Maths.

A joint initiative between MSD and Junior Achievement Ireland (JAI), the programme consists of a series of specially designed STEM programmes at both primary and secondary level, which are delivered by MSD volunteers using teaching materials developed by JAI.

Students across Cork, Tipperary, Carlow and Dublin are taking part in the initiative, which provides students with practical information and experience on STEM skills and educates them on the range of exciting opportunities a career in STEM offers.

The modules, delivered by volunteers from MSD, enable students to broaden their understanding of the skills necessary to succeed in a STEM-focused workplace, as well as putting these skills into action through hands-on classroom projects. The programme is part of JAI’s wider aim to help young people fulfil their potential by equipping them with the skills they need to succeed in the workplace.

“The biggest difference we can make is to support and excite the next generation, which we have committed to doing through our partnership with Junior Achievement Ireland,” said Ger Brennan, managing director, human health, MSD. “Digital skills are increasingly in demand by employers, and will continue to form a huge part of Ireland’s future economy. At the same time, a career in STEM offers a wealth of exciting opportunities for students, and through these modules we aim to ignite passion and enthusiasm for science amongst young people and inspire them to consider embarking on a career in STEM.”

Ann Butler, operations director, JAI, said: “Junior Achievement Ireland has a longstanding relationship with MSD and is proud to work on the Stem Skills for Success project training and facilitating MSD volunteers to deliver meaningful programmes and workshops in classrooms across five MSD sites in Ireland.”

TechCentral Reporters