STEM careers deliver highest levels of job satisfaction, says BT survey

A survey of 900 professionals working across Ireland has found that careers in Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths (STEM) deliver the highest level of job satisfaction.

The study was released to mark the launch of the 2019 BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition (BTYSTE), which will take place from the 9–12 January 2019 at the RDS in Dublin.

Of those surveyed, 81% of STEM employees stated they were either satisfied or highly satisfied in their job, followed closely by employees in Health (78%), Law and the Humanities (76%), Finance (76%), and Education (70%).

In addition, 82% of STEM employees consider their work to be ‘inspiring’ and 35% said that they found the work they are doing as ‘pioneering’. This is in stark contrast to the Finance sector where only 7% of employees found their work to be pioneering, and just under 20% were inspired by their work.

The research also revealed that the STEM sector experienced a low level of apprenticeship and internship uptake, in comparison to other industries such as Law and the Humanities (10% as compared to 23%).

Other key findings showed that 69% of STEM employees expect their salary to increase by over 10% in the next five years, and close to 40% think the best thing about their job is the opportunities to progress.

STEM employees in Galway (95%) reported the highest level of satisfaction with their jobs than their counterparts in Cork (81%) and Dublin (70%).

Shay Walsh, managing director, BT Ireland, said: “This research presents interesting results, particularly for students and people considering their career options, that STEM not only offers high salary expectations but also the chance to pursue an innovative and highly rewarding employment path.

“While the research demonstrates a positive sentiment towards a career in STEM, it is vital that employers nurture this enthusiasm, promote the benefits of working in the sector and create more opportunities for people to begin a career in STEM.”

As part of the launch, BTYSTE is looking to bring all past-participants together to join a new dedicated BTYSTE Alumni network. This community will allow fellow past participants to connect and network. All past participants are invited to join the network by signing up at www.btyoungscientist.com/alumni.

BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition 2019 will take place from the 9-12 January, 2019.

Deadline for applications is 25 September 2018.

For more information visit www.btyoungscientist.com.

TechCentral Reporters